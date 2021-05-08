Giants hit 3 HRs in 7-1 win over Padres

San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater, middle, celebrates with teammates after the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at home, beating the San Diego Padres 7-1.

Kevin Gausman permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.

Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants own the National League’s best record at 20-13 and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West.

The Giants have thrived at home, posting a 12-3 record at Oracle Park.