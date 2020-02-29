Galen Rupp, Aliphine Tuliamuk win US Olympic marathon trials

Aliphine Tuliamuk poses after winning the Women’s U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

ATLANTA (CNN) — Runners Galen Rupp and Aliphine Tuliamuk won the US Olympic marathon trials on Saturday.

Rupp, in the men’s competition, won in Atlanta with a time of 2:09:20, his second consecutive trial victory. He qualified for his fourth Olympic games in chilly and windy conditions.

Tuliamuk qualified for her first Olympics with a time of 2:27:23.

This year, 261 men qualified for the trials, along with 510 women. The men’s qualifying time was 2:19, the women’s 2:45, according to the sponsoring Atlanta Truck Club. The top three men and women head to Tokyo for this year’s games as members of the US team.

Molly Seidel, in her first marathon, and Sally Kipyego finished second and third in the women’s race. Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman are the other two qualifiers in the men’s race.

Abdirahman became the oldest Team USA runner in Olympic history at 43 when he attends his fifth Olympic games this summer.

Saturday’s race saw the relighting of the Olympic cauldron that was famously lit by Muhammad Ali 24 years ago during the 1996 Summer Games.

The trials will be followed by Sunday’s Publix Atlanta Marathon.