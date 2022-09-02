SAN DIEGO — The heat is also impacting Friday Night Lights with a number of local high schools taking the field.

It was a scorcher as Mater Dei Catholic took on Mesa Red Mountain coming all the way from Arizona.

The Mater Dei Crusaders were preparing all week for the temperatures pushing into the high 90s, but it was the fans that were caught unprepared as one person passed out and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Most folks were able to deal with the San Diego heat wave and even shrugged it off coming from hotter places.

Others have been training athletes to deal with extreme temperatures professionally.