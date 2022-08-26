SAN DIEGO — Chris Williams just did what most football players dream of: scoring every single point for his team. 52, to be exact.

He accomplished the amazing feat against Pasadena Poly, setting a new San Diego Section record in the process.

“After my first touchdown, Coach Jones had me put on the headset and he called me from above and said “You’re kind of in a position to set some records,'” Williams said.

Williams scored six touchdowns and had a pick-six, not to mention 7 PATS and a 28-yard field goal

Despite scoring on offense defense and special teams, the three-sport athlete credits his defensive and offensive lines for his performance.

“Yea, I hold the record but like these cats, it wouldn’t possible without them,” Williams said.

With the senior playing so many positions, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he can break his own record this season.