Los Angeles Rams preseason football will return to FOX 5 to start the 2021 NFL season.

In August, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, then travel to Denver to face the Broncos.

FOX 5 will televise all three preseason games:

Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. PT: Los Angles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. PT: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, August 28 at 6 p.m. PT: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos