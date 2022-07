SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Rams preseason football will return to FOX 5 San Diego in August.

FOX 5 will televise all three of the 2022 Super Bowl Champion team’s preseason games:

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m.;

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texas on Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m.;

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m.