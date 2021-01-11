Former SDSU star Flynn has breakout showing in Raptors’ win

SAN DIEGO – Malachi Flynn is starting to find his groove with the Toronto Raptors.

On Friday, the former SDSU men’s basketball standout scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench in a victory over the Sacramento Kings. Flynn, who posted one of the most dominant seasons in Aztecs history a year ago, did not score in his first seven professional games, but came into a larger role late last week with fellow guard Kyle Lowry out of action.

“It just took a little time,” Flynn said. “I’m going to stay confident regardless but having a game like this definitely helps. So just continue to have that mindset and being confident and hopefully (I’ll) have more games like this.”

He was selected 29th overall in November’s NBA Draft to become the third SDSU player in history to be picked in the first round, the first since Kawhi Leonard was drafted by the Spurs in 2011.

In an NBA.com story, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Flynn did “a good job” against Sacramento.

“It’s nice to have a guy with another look and another burst of speed and a young guy that can fly around a little bit,” Nurse said.

Flynn wrapped his career with the Aztecs as a second-team All-American in addition to being the Mountain West Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

