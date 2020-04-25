Former SDSU standout selected by Washington in NFL Draft

SAN DIEGO — A former SDSU standout now knows where his NFL journey begins.

On Saturday, the Washington Redskins selected Keith Ismael in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) in the NFL Draft. Ismael, widely considered as one of the top centers in this year’s draft class, was a three-time all-Mountain West selection and twice was named the program’s offensive lineman of the year. He also blocked for 2,000-yard rushers at SDSU in both 2017 and 2018.

In a tweet following his selection, Ismael said he’s, “Fired up to be a part of a great organization @Redskins ready to get to work and bring home a championship!!!!!”

Redskins.com staff reporter Kyle Stackpole noted the 6-foot-3, 309-pound Ismael joins two other centers — Chase Roullier and Ross Pierschbacher — on the team’s roster, but Ismael has said he’s capable of playing both right and left guard as well.

Ismael now becomes a part of a unit that will have a slightly different look in 2020 from recent years. The Redskins parted ways with seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams on Saturday by trading him to the 49ers for two draft picks. Williams had been with the team since 2010.