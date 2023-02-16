SAN DIEGO — It looks like a former San Diego State football player has found a new team all while competing in an ongoing legal battle in his home country.

Matt Araiza, a fleeting NFL draftee, has been practicing just south of the border for the Tijuana Galgos, a professional team apart of Mexico’s top American football league.

The team’s head coach, Ricardo Licona, confirmed to FOX 5 Thursday that Araiza will be on the roster.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the team welcomed Araiza for its 2023 season.

Araiza is included in a civil suit against a group of former SDSU football players who are accused of being involved in an off-campus sexual assault of an underaged girl in October 2021.

In December, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced they would not be pursuing criminal charges following a review of the allegation. According to the DA’s office, there was “no path to a potential criminal conviction.”

Araiza responded claiming he is innocent and any contact with the accuser was consensual.

Nonetheless, a civil suit is moving forward with a trial date set for Oct. 20. A motion was filed by Araiza’s legal team to release the DA’s investigation, along with search warrants and police reports.

The accuser, who was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident, contends she was assaulted by the group of men.

Araiza was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, then released on Aug. 28.