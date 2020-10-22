Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson dies at 35

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35.

CHICAGO – AUGUST 21: Mario Henderson #75 of the Oakland Raiders watches as his teammates take on the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Raiders defeated the Bears 32-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The team announced Henderson’s death without giving a cause of death. Henderson joined the Raiders in draft-day trade after being picked in the third round by the New England Patriots after his college career at Florida State.

He played four seasons in Oakland, starting 28 games.

“Everyone will miss Mario’s sense of humor and passion for football and life,” the Raiders said in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario’s family and loved ones at this time.

Henderson signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Chargers in April 2012, but was cut prior to the start of the regular season.