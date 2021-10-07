Former NFL QB Alex Smith shares ‘sweat testing’ technology with SoCal football program

SAN DIEGO – A few weeks into the NFL season, La Mesa native and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith believes he’s still at peace with his decision to retire from the game.

These days, Smith is spending more time with his family at home and sharing new Gatorade technology that once only was available to professional athletes.

“It doesn’t feel that long that I was sitting in a similar seat,” the 37-year-old former 49ers, Chiefs and Washington signal-caller said. “I can remember my high school years so well and cherish them.”

A graduate of Helix High School where he played alongside Reggie Bush, Smith had quite the career after his high school playing days were over. He started nearly 170 games in the NFL, passing for more than 35,000 yards and close to 200 touchdowns as well as being named to three Pro Bowls.

Smith also was the consensus 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year for returning after a gruesome leg injury in a 2018 game against the Texans caused him to miss the rest of the season and all of 2019.

Recently, Smith shared something he would have appreciated as a high school athlete, surprising the Mission Viejo High School football team in Orange County with the new Gatorade Sweat Patch and app.

What’s known as “sweat testing” and often only available to professional athletes now can be used by anyone who wants personalized hydration strategies to become a better athlete.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the second quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“It’s crazy cool, first of its kind,” Smith said. “I know the wearables are obviously changing a lot as far as personalized nutrition and health and I think this is one of those things that I think especially in sports, is so cool. Especially the different types of sports. Football is kind of a unique thing.”

Smith hopes more can take advantage of the new technology.

“When I was in Kansas City, I remember I think there were only five of us that got to actually go do the sweat test because it was so time consuming and laborious,” Smith said. “So to now have just shoot a patch out and to go wear it into practice and every single guy gets personalized information, without a doubt, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.”