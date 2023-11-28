CARLSBAD, Calif. — For more than 40 years, That Pizza Place in Carlsbad has housed more than just delicious pies.

It’s been a centerpiece for countless North County athletes celebrating monumental wins and crushing defeats. Now, it’s under new ownership by a group of people who grew up going to the parlor for that very reason.

“It was kind of the thing to do,” said Troy Guerra, partner of That Pizza Place. “It was a little bit different but the same location but it was the spot we would come with our leg pads in still and out jerseys. Back then we had something called ‘cardboard hill’ in the back.”

“It was really a community place,” continued John Chavez, another partner of That Pizza Place. “There are several iconic places and restaurants in Carlsbad and humbly I’d tell you That Pizza Place is one of those restaurants and this is one of those places that a lot of people call home.”

Opening its doors in 1978 by Mike Phankuch and his family, the restaurant operated until falling on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when four long-time Carlsbad friends and former Lancers sprung to action.

“We wanted to keep it alive,” continued Chavez. “We wanted to keep it going. Once we heard that they were going to close down the entire Carlsbad, and it probably leaked to Oceanside and Vista, everyone was really bummed out. Everyone was really upset it was going to close down and so it had a significant impact.”