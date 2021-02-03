Former Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice care

SAN DIEGO – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at Qualcomm Stadium on December 31, 2006 in San Diego, California. The Chargers won 27-20. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Former San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a statement from his family, Schottenheimer was moved to hospice care on Jan. 30, and is listed in stable condition. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” said his wife Pat Schottenheimer, speaking on behalf of their children, Kristin and Brian, “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other…one play at a time.”

The 77-year-old went 47-33 in five seasons with the Chargers including twice winning the AFC West. He was fired in early 2007 after losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round following a 14-2 campaign.

He’s also coached the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Redskins.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.