Former Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

SAN DIEGO – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at Qualcomm Stadium on December 31, 2006 in San Diego, California. The Chargers won 27-20. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday, ESPN reports. He was 77.

Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Jan. 30 due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a statement from his family. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

Schottenheimer went 47-33 in five seasons with the Chargers including twice winning the AFC West. He was fired in early 2007 after losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round following a 14-2 campaign.

He also coached the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Redskins.