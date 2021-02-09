Former Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday, ESPN reports. He was 77.
Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Jan. 30 due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a statement from his family. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.
Schottenheimer went 47-33 in five seasons with the Chargers including twice winning the AFC West. He was fired in early 2007 after losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round following a 14-2 campaign.
He also coached the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Redskins.