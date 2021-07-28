Former Aztec standout Matt Mitchell says he’ll play in NBA ‘one way or another’

SAN DIEGO – Less than 24 hours before the NBA Draft, there’s a handful of local players, including former San Diego State standout Matt Mitchell, waiting for their shot to make the jump into the professional ranks.

Mitchell, a 22-year-old forward who last year was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, said he’s worked out with nine teams, including the reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

He’s planning to hold a small watch party with family and friends Thursday in Riverside.

“I had a lot of fun in the Suns workout (and the) Raptors workout,” Mitchell said. “I think Indiana was my recent one was just pretty competitive and I think from then on, it’s just a lot of competition in the workouts. But at the same time, I think you’re just trying to get used to it, get a feel for it and go out there and just perform your best.”

In his senior season at SDSU, Mitchell averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game for a squad that made the NCAA Tournament before being bounced by 11th-seeded Syracuse in the Round of 64. Heading into the draft, Mitchell said he has a lot to offer the league.

He believes his versatility and physicality will set him apart from others.

“Being able to get those grit and grind plays that teams need,” he said. “Teams need guys to come in off the bench and give six to eight minute spurts of chasing around their offensive player, rebounding, defending, diving on a loose ball, so I feel that’s everything that I bring to the game, is all the little things.”

Even if he’s not drafted Thursday, the Riverside native says he’s not feeling any pressure.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” he said. “This is just another opportunity, another chance to take advantage of it and step up to the challenge. … I know one way or another, I’m going to be playing in the NBA and be able to be effective and get an opportunity.”

The 2021 NBA Draft begins at 5 p.m. PST Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round of the draft will be aired on ABC with ESPN planning to air both rounds.