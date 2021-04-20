Former Aztec football player releases album with Roc Nation

SAN DIEGO — Kalan Montgomery spent four seasons playing football for the Aztecs before an injury ended his playing days.

He’s since found a new career path at one of the biggest labels in the music industry.

“This is all a dream come true, man,” said Montgomery, a Compton native who goes by the stage name Kalan.FrFr. “At the end of the day, it feels incredible right now. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

After graduating from SDSU in 2016, Montgomery’s life took a sharp turn toward music. The 25-year-old was signed by Roc Nation, the label owned by Jay-Z with other talent like Rihanna and J Cole.

“It felt like signing my NCAA stuff,” Montgomery said. “It felt like signing day all over.”

He was recently featured in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Emerging L.A. Artists and has earned accolades and co-signs for his breezy melodies and hard-hitting bars.

“I want to make you laugh, I want to make you cry. I want to make you feel like you can do anything,” he said of his music.

His life has changed a lot and he credits his success with years and years of hard work and football.

“Without football, I wouldn’t have been able to do music,” he said. “Those long hours going to the studio and the never giving up. … There’s an end goal. Something you’re working toward and no matter how hard it gets or what’s going on, you’re still going to get up and put in the work you need to put in.”

TwoFr 2 is the sequel to Kalan’s breakout 2018 tape TwoFr and features production from Cypress Moreno, Bankroll Got It and more.

