Fill-ins come up big in Padres’ 5-3 win over Cardinals

San Diego Padres’ Ivan Castillo (61) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

San Diego has been bolstered by minor leaguers while missing several regulars because of a COVID-19 outbreak.



It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season.



The Padres have five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.