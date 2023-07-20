SAN DIEGO — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway and Team USA is set to make their world stage debut Friday.

San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma and forward Alex Morgan will be competing for the red, white and blue with their tournament first match starting at 6 p.m. against Vietnam.

For those looking to root on the home team at they battle on the turf at Eden Park stadium in New Zealand, there are watch parties around San Diego County where fans are sure to gather.

Here’s a breakdown of watch parties in the region for the starter match, along with Team USA’s remaining scheduled matches in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Friday, July 20: USA vs. Vietam at 6 p.m.

— Novo Brazil Brewing in Otay Ranch: SD Wave is kicking off World Cup action by hosting a doubleheader watch party at this South Bay brewery. The event will start at 6 p.m. PT with the USA’s first World Cup match and will continue with the Wave’s UKG Challenge Cup road match at 7:30 p.m. against Portland Thorns FC.

Fans who attend this watch party will have a chance to win a signed Alex Morgan jersey, and the SD Wave’s signature “La Ola Kombucha” will be available for $5.

Wednesday, July 26: USA vs. Netherlands at 6 p.m.

— Guava Beach Bar & Grill: SD Wave is hosting a second match watch party at this Mission Beach bar starting at 6 p.m. This space has 12 HD Plasma TV’s, including a 10-foot HD projection screen with surround sound. Free parking is available on Santa Clara, towards the bay side two lots: one south of the Santa Clara Recreation Center and another north of it.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: USA vs. Portugal at 12 a.m.

— A watch party for the final group match for team USA will be held O’Brien’s Pub in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood. SD Wave and American Outlaws San Diego will be co-hosting this gathering, which is set to begin at midnight.

Know of other watch parties for team USA matches in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup? Let us knows about them by emailing KSWBWeb@nexstar.tv.