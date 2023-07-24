(KTXL) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is taking place this summer and in the San Diego area, you can watch most of the matches on FOX 5.

The tournament features 32 teams from six different FIFA member associations and will be the first Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation.

The international competition began on July 20 with three matches, two of which were hosted by host nations New Zealand and Australia.

The tournament’s opening matches were New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Ireland and Nigeria vs. Canada, all of which were broadcasted on FOX 5.

Fans of the U.S. Women’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX 5 in July and August. FOX 5 will also broadcast other huge matches of the international tournament.

The U.S. Women’s team is looking to win their third consecutive World Cup championship and fifth overall. No national team, male or female, has won three straight World Cups.

The U.S. is placed in Group E, which includes the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, and they will begin their World Cup run on July 21 against Vietnam. The women will then play the Netherlands on July 26 and wrap up group play against Portugal on Aug. 1.

World Cup format?

All 32 national clubs were placed in eight separate groups. Group play will occur from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Aug. 4. The Round of 16 will continue through Aug. 8.

The quarterfinals will start on Aug. 10, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 16, the third-place match on Aug. 19, and the championship on Aug. 20.

World Cup Schedule

Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX 5 will broadcast throughout July and August.

Note: Times are PST and matches scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX 5 are in bold.

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway, 12 a.m., FOX 5

Australia vs. Ireland, 3 a.m., FOX 5

Nigeria vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m., FOX 5

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m., FS1

Friday, July 21

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 12:30 a.m., FS1

United States vs. Vietnam, 6 p.m., FOX 5

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 12 a.m., FS1

England vs. Haiti, 2:30 a.m., FOX 5

Denmark vs. China, 5 a.m., FOX 5

Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 12:30 a.m., FS1

France vs. Jamaica, 3 a.m., FOX 5

Italy vs. Argentina, 11 p.m., FS1

Monday, July 24

Germany vs. Morocco, 1:30 a.m., FS1

Brazil vs. Panama, 4 a.m., FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., FS1

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 10:30 p.m. FS1

Tuesday, July 25

Switzerland vs. Norway, 1 a.m., FS1

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Spain vs. Zambia, 12:30 a.m., FS1

Canada vs. Ireland, 5 a.m., FS1

United States vs. the Netherlands, 6 p.m., FOX 5

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 12:30 a.m., FS1

Australia vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1

Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 1:30 a.m., FS1

China vs. Haiti, 4 a.m., FS1

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 12:30 a.m., FS1

France vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FOX 5

Panama vs. Jamaica, 5:30 a.m., FOX 5

South Korea vs. Morocco, 9:30 p.m., FOX 5

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 12 a.m., FOX 5

Norway vs. Philippines, 12 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Colombia, 2:30 a.m., FS1

Monday, July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 12 a.m., FOX 5

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 12 a.m. FS1

Canada vs. Australia, 3 a.m. FOX 5

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. the United States, 12 a.m., FOX 5

Vietnam vs. the Netherlands, 12 a.m., FS1

China vs. England, 4 a.m., FOX 5

Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 12 a.m., FOX 5

South Africa vs. Italy, 12 a.m., FS1

Panama vs. France, 3 a.m. FOX 5

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FS1

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 a.m., FOX 5

Morocco vs. Colombia, 3 a.m., FS1

Knockout Stage

The matchups won’t be determined after the conclusion of group play.

Below is the schedule for the entire knockout stage. The letters represent the group where the team is from with the number being where they finished in the standings.

Round of 16

Friday, Aug. 4

1A vs. 2C, 10 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Aug. 5

1C vs. 2A, 1 a.m., FS1

1E vs. 2G, 7 p.m., FOX 5

Sunday, Aug. 6

1G vs. 2E, 2 a.m., FOX 5

Monday, Aug. 7

1D vs. 2B, 12 a.m., FS1

1B vs. 2D, 3:30 a.m. FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F, 1 a.m., FS1

1F vs. 2H, 4 a.m., FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., FOX 5

Friday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 a.m., FOX 5

Saturday, Aug. 12

TBD vs. TBD, 12 a.m., FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m., FOX 5

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX 5

Wednesday, Aug. 16

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX 5

Third place match

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX 5

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX 5