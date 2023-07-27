SAN DIEGO — United States Women’s National Team forward Alex Morgan — a hometown favorite on the San Diego Wave FC team — is banking rolling as the highest-paid player at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

That’s according to Forbes, a finance and business magazine that crunched the numbers to see just how much each player is making to determine the top earners of the world tournament.

Forbes considered both on-field earnings and off-field earnings, which includes each players endorsement portfolios and side-business ventures.

San Diego’s Alex Morgan nets $0.8 million for her dedication to the field, while also bringing in another $6.3 million, according to Forbes. That puts her at $7.1 million in earnings.

Morgan’s swelling bank account can be attributed to her endorsement deals with Hublot, Cola-Cola’s Bodyarmor and Anheuser-Busch’s Michelob Ultra.

The striker is also a cofounder of media company Togethxr, which promotes storytelling highlighting equity, diversity and inclusion. In fact, Forbes says Morgan is producing a Netflix docuseries championed by Togethxr that will give an inside look at this year’s World Cup run.

The second highest-paid player at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, according to Forbes, is Team USA’s Megan Rapinoe, who plays regular season for OL Reign.

Rapinoe nets $0.7 million for her efforts on the field and another $6.3 million in off-field earnings, which includes her equity stake in a plant-based food startup known as Happy Viking, Forbes noted. This business was launched by tennis legend Venus Williams.

In collaboration with her partner — WNBA star Sue Bird — Rapinoe also launched a production company called A Touch More. The 38-year-old player also had the most branded social media posts of any women’s soccer player.

In total, 11 USWNT players landed on Forbes’ list of 15 highest-paid players kicking turf at this year’s Women’s World Cup. The full list can be found here.

All money aside, Team USA has won two straight Women’s World Cup titles and are now vying for their third on the world stage.