SAN DIEGO — The social impact of San Diego Wave FC striker Alex Morgan goes far beyond America’s Finest City.

According to a recent study conducted by online casino experts Slots of Vegas, Morgan is the most influential player on the US Women’s National Team. This comes as the 2023 Women’s World Cup is in full swing.

When determining which players on the USWNT are the most influential, the casino experts examined each player’s social media followings, TikTok hashtag trends and Google search data to see who was the most relevant online.

With over 10 million Instagram followers as of August, Morgan was hailed to be the most influential on the Team USA, based on this research.

The casino experts say the hashtag #AlexMorgan hit over 465 million TikTok views and she received an average of 119,000 searches a month across the country.

Morgan, a forward wearing No. 13 on her jersey, has made 209 appearances and netted 121 goals for the USWNT, stats shows.

“In particular, Alex Morgan’s dual World Cup victories, Olympic gold, and NWSL championship have truly captivated the world’s attention. Thriving online is a natural result of her exceptional achievements,” said Colin Jones, a spokesperson for Slots of Vegas.

Megan Rapinoe, a forward who plays for Ol Reign, was found to be the second most influential player on the USWNT, according to this study.

Rapinoe tallied in with 2.1 million Instagram followers, 72,000 monthly searches, and the hashtag #MeganRapinoe hit 135.8 million on TikTok. Megan has made a total of 200 international appearances and has 63 Team USA goals under her belt.

Here’s a look at the 10 most influential players on the USWNT, according to this study:



RANK PLAYER NAME POSITION TIKTOK HASHTAG VIEWS INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING MONTHLY SEARCH VOLUME 1 ALEX MORGAN FORWARD 465,400,000 10,000,100 119,000 2 MEGAN RAPINOE FORWARD 135,800,000 2,100,000 72,000 3 KRISTIE MEWIS MIDFIELDER 100,000,000 398,000 11,000 4 ROSE LAVELLE MIDFIELDER 46,700,000 542,000 25,000 5 KELLEY O’HARA DEFENDER 42,600,000 809,000 9,900 6 TRINITY RODMAN FORWARD 27,000,000 230,000 36,000 7 EMILY SONNETT DEFENDER 23,700,000 203,000 4,800 8 SOPHIA SMITH FORWARD 20,600,000 241,000 9,100 9 JULIE ERTZ MIDFIELDER 14,300,000 962,000 8,600 10 CRYSTAL DUNN DEFENDER 10,800,000 338,000 11,000

“With great anticipation, we await Team USA’s progression in the World Cup’s upcoming rounds, where their talent and determination will shine on the global stage,” Jones continued.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway and Team USA is next set to face-off against Sweden Sunday at 2 a.m. PST on FOX 5.