SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan tapped her 50th international assist in Friday’s 2023 FIFA World Cup match against Vietnam.

Sophia Smith scored the first goal of the tournament for Team USA after a pass from captain Lindsey Horan in the 14th minute, which was knocked back from Morgan to set up the scoring moment.

The national women’s team celebrated with hugs and a group huddle. The assist and completed play can be seen here.

Smith, who’s playing in her very first World Cup, also netted Team USA’s second goal of the match. With #11 on her jersey, Smith’s scored again in first-half stoppage time. The play was initially flagged as offsides, but a review confirmed the goal.

This put Team USA up 2-0 at the half against Vietnam.

In the second half, momentum shared by Horan and Smith led to another goal for the USA. This time it was Horan who scored after a pass from Smith, who who was rushed by the Vietnam goalkeeper.

Friday’s game was the first meeting between the USA and Vietnam, which ended with the red, white and blue winning 3-0.

Two San Diego Wave FC players are competing for Team USA in 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. That includes Morgan and her teammate Naomi Girma.

Looking ahead, the USA is set to face off against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. After that, the national women’s team will compete against Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1 midnight.

FOX will be showcasing these USA matches live for soccer fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.