SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup officially kicks off in Australia and New Zealand Thursday with five San Diego Wave FC players on the rosters.

With 32 nations vying for the championship, SD Wave player swill represent four different countries: the USA, Canada, Sweden and Austrailia.

Defender Naomi Girma and forward Alex Morgan will compete for the USA, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan for Canada, forward Sofia Jakobsson for Sweden, and midfielder Emily van Egmond for Australia.

Van Egmond was the first to put her cleat on the turf, with her host country of Australia starting the tournament Thursday at 3 p.m. PT against the Republic of Ireland. Australia came out on top with a 1-0 victory over Ireland.

Up next, the USA will have their first match of the world tournament Friday at 6 p.m. PT against Vietnam. The USA is in first place in the FIFA women’s world rankings.

Then, Sweden will play South Africa on Saturday at 10 p.m. PT. Sweden is sitting in third place in the FIFA world rankings as they look for their first-ever World Cup win.

Here’s a look at 2023 FIFA World Cup group stage schedule for the USA, Australia, Canada and Sweden:

July 20: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland at 3:00 a.m. PT on FOX

July 20: Canada vs. Nigeria at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX

July 21: USA vs. Vietnam at 6:00 p.m. PT on FOX

July 22: Sweden vs. South Africa at 10:00 p.m. PT on FS1

July 26: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland at 5:00 a.m. PT on FS1

July 26: USA vs. Netherlands at 6:00 p.m. PT on FOX

July 27: Australia vs. Nigeria at 3:00 a.m. PT on FS1

July 29: Sweden vs. Italy at 12:30 a.m. PT on FS1

July 31: Australia vs. Canada at 3:00 a.m. PT on FOX

Aug. 1: USA vs. Portugal at 12:00 a.m. PT on FOX

Aug. 2: Sweden vs. Argentina at 12:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The group stage matches will conclude on Aug. 3, with the knockout stages kicking off on Aug. 5. The FIFA World Cup Final will take place on Aug. 20, at 3 a.m. PT at Stadium Australia.

FOX will be showcasing matches live for soccer fans.