SAN DIEGO — Four players with the San Diego Wave FC have advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Representing the United States, forward Alex Morgan and defender Naomi Girma are headed to the round of 16 after the USWNT narrowly avoided elimination with a 0-0 draw against Portugal.

The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history, finishing second in Group E the Netherlands in pool play.

Girma and Morgan will face off with a Wave teammate Sunday when they take on Sweden in their round of 16 matchup.

Forward Sofia Jakobsson, who recorded her second assist of the World Cup Thursday morning, help Sweden win 2-0 against Argentina. With the victory, Sweden clinched the top spot in Group G.

The knockout round matchup between the U.S. and Sweden will air on FOX 5 at 2 a.m. Sunday. The game will take place at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

The other Wave player advancing to the knockout rounds is midfielder Emily van Egmond, who will be representing World Cup host Australia against Denmark on Monday.

The Australia-Denmark matchup will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney Monday at 3:30 a.m. PT.

The Australia Matildas went 2-1 in pool play, earning the top spot in Group B over Nigeria, Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

The only Wave FC player at the World Cup not to advance to the knockout rounds was goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan with Canada, which finished third in their pool.