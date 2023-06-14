Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
75°
WATCH NOW
Replay: 1 p.m. News
Sign Up
San Diego
75°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
Watch Now
Live Events
Video Center
Program Schedule
News
San Diego Comic-Con
Big Bay Boom
Morning News
Local
Traffic
Automotive News
Rules of the Road
California
Border Report
National
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Inside California Politics
World
Entertainment
Community Calendar
Press Releases
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Sports
FIFA Women’s World Cup
San Diego Padres
San Diego Wave FC
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos/Videos
Seen On FOX 5
Contests
Contests
Quizzes & Polls
Completed Contests
About
Advertise with FOX 5
Newsletters
App
News Tips
Copy of a News Story
Program Schedule
Our Team
Regional News Partners
Jobs at FOX 5
Zoom Backgrounds
High-Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Press Releases
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX 5
The LOCAList SD
The LOCAList SD Recipes
Super Proposal
Be Our Guest
Sustainable San Diego
Other
Impact+
Founders Story
Search
Please enter a search term.
FIFA Women's World Cup
For first time, every player at the Women’s World …
Top FIFA Women's World Cup Headlines
World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game
Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls …
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season …
Morgan riding Wave into 4th Women’s World Cup
FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at …
The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy …
More FIFA Women’s World Cup
Megan Rapinoe’s role is evolving as the US prepares …
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labor deal …
Over half of USWNT roster linked to California
Wave FC’s Girma, Morgan named to USWNT World Cup …
US captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss the World Cup …
Wave FC’s Jakobsson named to Sweden National Team
FIFA Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule …