SAN DIEGO — Anthony Lawrence has returned Grossmont High School as the new head football coach. The 27-year-old is now the youngest head coach in San Diego County.

“From ordering shirts to ordering helmets to making sure transportation is good, the staff takes so much off my plate, sometimes I don’t even feel like the head coach,” said Anthony.

The Foothillers are coming off of back-to-back losing seasons.

The former Foothiller, University of San Diego quarterback and assistant coach will now be using his experience as a Torero to help his alma mater.

“That dynamic of loving the game, loving the sport, loving your team — I’m trying to instill that in our guys here,” said Anthony.

He isn’t the only newly-appointed head coach at Grossmont High. His dad Tony is also making history as the new head coach of the girls’ flag football team in their inaugural season.

“Now, girls have a chance to play varsity football, to earn a letter, to be C-I-F, to be all league, to get a ring — I tell you, they do not take it lightly,” said Tony.

The sports announcer turned head coach is overjoyed to share the field with his son.

“I am so proud of my son as I always have been. Whether they win, lose — I know his commitment, I know what he tries to do,” said Tony.

For the former Japanese professional football player, the feeling is mutual.

“Being able to have that connection and that family tie, it’s just special. To me, that’s the epitome of Grossmont,” said Anthony.

Both men have strong aspirations for their teams this season. Dad wants to go undefeated.

“This may be delusional: I plan on winning every single game this year. That’s not my goal, my goal is every single girl that comes out has fun,” said Tony.

The former three-time all-conference play caller wants to pass down lessons from his dad to his team.

“No matter what happens, no matter what life throws at you, work hard. I know from firsthand experience, the harder you work the luckier you’ll get,” said Anthony.

Just like his old man.