Farmers Insurance Open to be held in January without fans

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego’s Professional Golf Association Tour event, the Farmers Insurance Open, will be held Jan. 25-31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course, but spectators will not be permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Monday.

“We recognize that COVID-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego, the nonprofit organization that operates the event.

“We have been working closely with the PGA TOUR as well as the county and City of San Diego in our planning,” he said. “The safety and well- being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority. While we will certainly miss the energy our fans bring to Torrey, we remain focused on delivering a PGA TOUR competition that showcases the best players in the game set against the backdrop of one of the most storied courses in the world.”

The tournament, part of the PGA Tour’s “West Coast Swing,” is televised annually on the Golf Channel and CBS. Australian Marc Leishman won the 2020 event. The pot was $7.5 million.

The Farmers Insurance Open originated as the San Diego Open in 1952. Since 1968, the event has been played at Torrey Pines.

“We are grateful for the support from the entire San Diego community throughout the years,” Gorsich said. “Our team is ready and fully committed to continue providing a first-class tournament to benefit our charity partners and showcase the City of San Diego to a national and international broadcast audience.”