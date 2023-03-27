SAN DIEGO — Aztecs fans lined up overnight to welcome home the San Diego State University Men’s Basketball team, fresh off advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

SDSU defeated Creighton 57-56 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament’s South Regional Final in a back-and-forth matchup that went down to the very last second.

Following the historic win, the team was greeted by a crowd of Aztecs fans when the team bus returned to campus around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

“Thanks for waiting so late at night to welcome us back,” SDSU Head Coach Brian Dutcher said. “We are excited to represent San Diego State and the City of San Diego in the Final Four and we will be heading to Houston to try and win the whole thing.”

“We have the greatest fan base in the country. They support us in Viejas, they support us on the road and they support us when they come home,” Dutcher added.

The Elite 8 victory was sealed when Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell hit a go-ahead free throw with just over one second left in the game.

“It’s 1 a.m. out here and they showed up for us. We have more to go I feel like we can win the whole thing,” Trammell said to fans. “We are going to enjoy this moment right now, but ultimately we have to get ready for the next game.”

While the team was on the road, fans back home came alive during a watch party at Viejas Arena, experiencing the the historic win on SDSU’s home turf.

The 5-seed Aztecs will now look ahead to their Final Four matchup with 9-seed FAU. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:09 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 1. The winner of the game will advance to the NCAA national championship.