Fans swing into the weekend on day 3 of Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — Fans were swinging into the weekend on day three of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

For the world’s top golfers it’s all about making the cut, which is actually a similar scenario for fans and twin brothers Tony and Andy Core. They’re not only big golf fanatics, but also competing Farmers Insurance agents, meaning whoever makes the most sales gets to visit the open.

“There’s tracker boards that go out all the time, and so there’s a lot of back and fourth,” Tony Core told FOX 5 Friday.

They said only about 120 out of 14,000 agents — fewer than 1 percent — make the cut, making for some friendly competition.

“I beat him, so he’s my guest,” Tony Core said. “I’m the qualifier.”

“I’m his guest this year, I’ve taken him before,” Andy Core said. “It’s actually great that we both do it because then we get to both go when one of us qualifies.”

They not only get to enjoy great golf, but also enjoy full food and drink access with a view.

“It’s always great,” Andy Core said. “We’ve been to multiple opens. We’ve been to Missouri Open and Louisiana, but the Farmers Open is like the cream of the crop. As far as getting to go to one of these events, in my opinion, it’s the best Farmers they throw each year.”

Tickets were still available for fans who may want to make it out to Torrey Pines for the last two rounds. Grounds tickets, which include general access to the course and all public attractions, are $85 for Friday or Saturday. Visit the Farmers Insurance Open website to purchase tickets.