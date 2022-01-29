Fans rewarded with thrilling finish at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – The final day of the Farmers Insurance Open wrapped in exciting fashion at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Luke List coming from behind to hoist the trophy for his first-ever PGA Tour victory.

Fans from all over California and the country came out to take in the tournament finale.

“Most excited about seeing some good competition,” San Diego resident Peter Flanagan said.

Flanagan, who said he’s originally from New York, was taking in all a sunny day on the course had to offer. For him, it marked a stark contrast from the snowy and bitterly cold conditions being experienced by his loved ones on the East Coast.

“My family is in New York (and) it’s like -6 degrees and blizzard coming through,” he said. “Look at this: No snow in sight. Just enjoy the ocean view and championship golf. I mean, how can you go wrong?”

The tournament brought back a host of eager fans and volunteers like Melissa McLenon, who was working her third year at Torrey Pines.

“I initially got involved because my dad is such a huge golfer,” McLenon said. “He is in Kentucky and unfortunately, he can’t be here.”

She added, “I promised I would volunteer in his honor and then I just loved it.”

But it wasn’t just for adults. Kaylee Rodriguez, 7, visited Saturday from Fresno with her older sister and dad.

While the rest of the country is preparing for a snowstorm, those on the course were thrilled for another sunny day.

“It’s so exciting to see professional players play on a course as San Diego residents,” Flanagan said. “We pay $70 to play the same course that they are playing and watch them putt the same putts that we are putting.”