Fans offered credit as Petco Park’s payment processing system restored after outage

SAN DIEGO — After Petco Park experienced an outage with its payment processing system Saturday night, the stadium announced Sunday the issue had been resolved and was fully operational for this afternoon’s game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies.

“The Padres apologize for any inconvenience this caused our fans during last night’s game,” the Padres said in a statement via Twitter.

The team stated they would provide a $15 credit for all ticketed fans who attended Saturday night’s game in general seating – excluding premium cubs and suites where there was no disruption in service. The credit is good for any food, beverage or retail purchase at Petco Park for the remainder of the 2021 regular season.

“Further details regarding how to claim and use the credit will be communicated directly to affected fans via email shortly, and redemptions will be available beginning Tuesday, August 24th,” the team said.