Fans, golfers ready for much-anticipated Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — The Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday at Torrey Pines with some of the best golfers in the world.



Before the fans arrived by the thousands Tuesday, focused players putted quietly, attempting to push aside the $8.4 million at stake.

Friends and team members showed their support by lightening the mood, with player Curtis Thompson calling team member Blake Leon mid-interview just to joke around.

“A lot of money being made, a lot of great places to go and you get to create a legacy for yourself,” Leon said.

Caddies say the conditions for the tournament are shaping up nicely.

“Rough is very healthy, fairways are perfect, really, for here, so yea, this is going to be a really good test, absolutely this week,” said Mark Urbanek, caddy for Tony Finau.

Due to COVID, fans are asked to wear masks inside, but not outside, according to tournament officials. No vaccination cards are required for entry.

Longtime fans say with the views, bars and concessions, the Farmers Insurance Open is not just for the hardcore golf lovers.

The tournament will go through Saturday.