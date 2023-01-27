SAN DIEGO — Day 3 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses drew in hundreds of fans, including active-duty military members, veterans and their families who are getting an up-close seat to the action at hole 13.

“Always great to walk around, even walking in this morning, all the fist bumps and handshakes and the thank you’s,” Joshua Peters, a U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate First Class, told FOX 5.

Active-duty members got the honor of doing flag attendance by picking up the American flag on the green before golfers putt. It was Peters’ first time doing so.

“It’s a great feeling. San Diego is truly a Coast Guard city. You can feel the love here, it’s a unique experience,” Peters said. “I know a lot of the names coming through. It’s been truly a fun day to shake some hands with some idols,” Peters added.

The Patriots Outpost also had free drinks and food, plus a front row set to the 13th hole.

Lalo McCoy, a U.S. Navy E-6, said, “it’s really cool seeing all the guys you watch on TV all the time. Saw Xander Schauffele earlier, he’s a San Diego guy. Tony Finau right after him. It’s awesome to see all the big players.”

The Harbaugh Foundation, which supports members of armed services through a variety of partnerships and programs, has been presenting the private chalet for the past six years.

“It’s great to see the smile on the kids’ faces, smiles on the vets’ faces, active military, everyone out here, the flag attendance. It’s been cool to give back this small way,” Nick Balouw, chief financial officer for the Harbaugh Foundation, told FOX 5.

The Harbaugh Foundation gave away 400 tickets each day of the tournament. To request tickets, in the event of cancellations, military personnel and veterans can visit the Harbaugh Foundation Instagram.

McCoy said, “the hospitality that we’ve been shown towards the military members, everyone has been so nice, to us with this spot set up.”