Fall sports canceled at Cal State San Marcos

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The California Collegiate Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will not hold competition this fall after Chancellor Timothy White announced classes throughout the California State University system will remain primarily online during the fall term because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“With utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities, CCAA member institutions have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020,” conference commissioner Mitch Cox and Chico State University President Gayle Hutchinson President, chair of its Board of Presidents, said in a statement.

“The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members.”

The conference includes 12 California State University system schools including Cal State San Marcos.

The NCAA Division II conference conducts competition in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross-county in the fall.