Ex-Charger returns to San Diego as SDSU offensive line coach

SAN DIEGO – The Aztecs football team continues fall football practice and new offensive line coach Mike Goff considers it a homecoming.

The former Chargers offensive lineman returns to San Diego after more than a decade away as he pursued his second career as a college coach. Goff spent 12 seasons playing in the NFL, including five for the Chargers from 2004-08.

Upon retirement, Goff went back to college and got his degree. He served as a volunteer assistant in Brady Hoke’s first stint at SDSU about a decade ago and has had stints coaching at USC and Western Kentucky.

When a job on the SDSU staff opened up, Goff said he jumped at the chance to return to America’s Finest City.

“I’m hoping to bring a different flair and just a different angle to things,” Goff said. “The one thing I do know about this, and it started back in 2009 when Coach Hoke first got here, it was all about the legacy. Just to be able to be a part of that legacy and a part of what I know the legacy of San Diego State football is, it’s an amazing opportunity.

“Plus, this is the most I’ve seen my family in about the past six years. We never left. The different places I went, this was always home base. Just to have that opportunity to come back home truly is a special feeling.”

SDSU kicks off its season Sept. 4 against New Mexico State.