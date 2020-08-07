Ex-Angels PR director charged in Tyler Skaggs’ death

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 06: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the first inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 6, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM (CNS) – Former Angels public relations director Eric Kay surrendered to federal authorities in Texas Friday on a drug-distribution charge stemming from the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay, 45, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas. Kay was arrested in Forth Worth, Texas, and made his initial appearance before a federal judge Friday morning.

The complaint was filed July 30 and unsealed Friday upon Kay’s arrest.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton on July 1 of last year. The Angels were staying at the hotel while in town to play the Texas Rangers.