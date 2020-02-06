Eric Weddle says he’s done after 13-year NFL career

Eric Weddle #32 of the Los Angeles Rams shares a laugh during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks top the Los Angeles Rams 30-29. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.

Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word.

Weddle played for the Chargers and the Ravens before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The native of the far-flung LA suburbs started all 16 games for the Rams. He said in December that he didn’t expect to return for the second season of his contract with the club.