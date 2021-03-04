Dominick Cruz returns to the Octagon this weekend: ‘Fighting always tells the truth’

SAN DIEGO – Dominick Cruz has spent the past 16 years in the Octagon, reaching the highs of world champion and the lows of a three-and-a-half year absence due to injuries.
Through it all, the San Diego native has used his own philosophy to keep punching, kicking and clawing his way toward another title.
“Fighting always tells the truth,” Cruz said. “Doesn’t matter how offended you get. You can’t shut it off.”
On Saturday in Las Vegas and just three days before his 36th birthday, Cruz puts his recharged power on display in a bantamweight fight against Casey Kenny. It is Cruz’s second fight since returning from a long layoff due to arm and shoulder injuries.
Cruz first talked to FOX 5 back in 2008. At that time, the young fighter simply wanted to win a WEC title so he could afford to buy his own bed.
Now ranked No. 11 in his weight class with a 22-3 record, Cruz says he has the same hunger to fight for — and win — a title as he did in early 20s.
“Transformation is a public event,” Cruz said. “When you do something and put yourself on the line in that vulnerable place where everyone can condemn you or praise you, that puts you in a vulnerable place and that’s how we challenge ourselves and that’s where transformation takes place.
He added, “That’s what competition is about. A lot of people aren’t willing to take that risk, they’d rather stay safe on the sidelines, so for me, I’ll do it as long as I can and take those risks as long as I can.”