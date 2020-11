In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, jockey Abel Cedillo guides Maximum Security to the winner’s circle after their victory in the Grade I, $500,000 TVG Pacific Classic horse race Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security, disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, has been retired to stud.

The 4-year-old colt ended his career with a fifth-place finish in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last weekend at Keeneland.

Maximum Security will stand at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, next year for a breeding fee of $20,000.

He is owned and bred by Gary and Mary West. He won 10 of 14 starts and had career earnings of $12,431,900.