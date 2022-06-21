SANTEE, Calif. — The Beautiful Lives Project, a non-profit organization helping people with disabilities connect their dreams through sports and other activities across the country, is making a stop in Santee in July.



On Monday, July 11, from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm, the project will host an event where patrons with disabilities will be playing at the Town Center Ballfield with softball players from Triple Crown Sports.



The participants with disabilities will be learning softball skills and gaining friendships that can last a lifetime.



The AAU athletes and coaches will have the opportunity to share softball and also show the importance of giving people with disabilities opportunities to live their dreams in life.



For more on how to sign up for this free event, click here.

