SAN DIEGO — The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl matchup between Louisville and the University of Southern California will be broadcast live on FOX from Petco Park this holiday season followed by a fireworks display across downtown San Diego.

The 44th annual DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. PST in Petco Park.

The event announcement states this game will be Louisville’s (ACC) first appearance in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl; USC (Pac-12) will be returning for a fourth time.

This game will be their first time meeting.

“What a terrific matchup for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, the producers of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. “USC and Louisville are tremendous football programs and to have them square off right here in San Diego on December 27 is outstanding. Petco Park is going to be rocking! I’m happy for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl! I’m happy for San Diego!”

The downtown San Diego skyline will light up following the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, part of the 101.5 KGB Sky Show.

“DIRECTV is thrilled to have USC and Louisville participating in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl,” said Vince Torres chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “Like prior Holiday Bowls, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is destined to be an electric matchup that will cap off a full day of family-friendly activities in San Diego, starting with the parade. As a leader in sports, DIRECTV is proud to be a part of the festivities for the San Diego residents and for the sports fans attending the game.”

