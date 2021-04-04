Diamondbacks beat Padres 3-1 to avoid 4-game sweep

Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta slides into third base with a triple ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Taylor Widener flustered San Diego’s potent offense for six scoreless innings to win his first big league start and David Peralta hit a two-run triple for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who beat the Padres 3-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

Widener held the Padres to three hits while striking out five and walking three. It was his 13th big league appearance after making 12 in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He made his big league debut on July 25 with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in Arizona’s 5-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park.