Del Mar’s Opening Day grandstands will be empty for 1st time in 81-year history

DEL MAR, Calif. — For the first time in its 81-year history, Opening Day at the Del Mar racetrack will have zero spectators sitting in the grandstand.

Opening Day is Friday and the races will go through Labor Day weekend. Unlike in years past, races will be held three days a week instead of five.

Joe Harper, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, says this year will be much different than any racing season he has ever witnessed. He started working at the track in 1967.

“With racing, it’s such a social sport, especially here in Del Mar,” Harper said. “We get bigger crowds than most tracks because it’s a summer thing, it’s a party, it’s a hat contest, it’s beautiful people having fun, concerts and that’s going to take a lot of pizzazz out of this.”

Not only will there be no people, but no bars or restaurants will be open, which adds up to about $15 million in lost revenue for the track.

“It’s still a loss, but I think we’ve been creative in different programs we can do,” Harper said.

Anyone that comes inside the track will have their temperature taken every day. Jockeys must also wear a mask while they run.

“It’s very important during the race because a jockey is strenuous. It’s all core and they’re only on their tiptoes so they breathe heavily, and they can’t have that breath going back to the rest of the packs behind them,” Harper said.

The thought of not being inside the track is a hard pill to swallow for one owner who has nearly 25 horses racing.

“It’s sad and unfortunate, but that’s the world we’re living in … the priority is that the races are on and hopefully we have a safe and healthy first couple of weeks to the meet,” said Aron Wellman, president and founder of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners.