Del Mar Racetrack to welcome back fans for 1st time since start of pandemic

DEL MAR, Calif. – The horses are grazing and the turf is being meticulously groomed.

With race weekend looming, Del Mar is electric with energy for the first opening day since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Opening day at the Del Mar Racetrack is expected to sell out as roughly 18,000 tickets have been sold, along with 2,000 workers rounds the capacity to 20,000, according to track officials.

On a normal year the capacity could hold nearly double the amount of people allowed due to slight restrictions.



“People are going to be more comfortable I think, and I think all of them are going to be happy that we are open as much as we are,” said Joe Harper, the president of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.



In a strange twist, officials say alterations due to the pandemic have set up more talent in the racing pool then they’ve seen in years.

“We made so much money in the betting last summer off track, that this year’s purse money to go to the races will be 30% higher,” Harper said. “So we are getting a lot of good horses.”

The gates open at 12 p.m., and the first race starts at 2:00 p.m. The ever-famous fascinator/hat contest is set for 3:00 p.m.