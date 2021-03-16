Del Mar Racetrack announces return of fans in July

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Del Mar Racetrack plans to have fans return to the track in July.

Today we are announcing our intention for fans to return to the track for the start of the summer season on Friday, July 16.



We can't wait to see you trackside!https://t.co/oGkZQGmy4l — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) March 16, 2021

The return of fans will help kick off the start of the summer season on July 16. Track officials said they are still coming up with plans for attendance limits and protocols to safely accommodate racing fans.

Ticket sales will be pushed back from the traditional May date. Del Mar says you can sign up to be notified as tickets are made available.

Reopening plans were announced hours before San Diego County is expected to be moved to the red tier on the state’s reopening system. The move will allow more businesses to operate indoors at a limited capacity.