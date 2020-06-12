Del Mar horse racing season to start July 10

DEL MAR, Calif. — The California Horse Racing Board on Thursday approved Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s request to start its season next month.

The season will run July 10 through September 7. For the beginning of the season, the stands will be empty and betting will take place online.

“Initially look at perhaps bringing our owners, maybe an owner and a family member on board to watch their horses run, that would be a good start for us,” club spokesman Mac MacBride said. “And then we hope not only at the start of our meet but at least maybe when we get in to the meet — we’re going to race July and August — maybe August is going to look a little different than July, and possibly it might be that at some point during our meet we might be able to bring fans in also.”

