Dedicated Aztec fans bridge generation gap

SAN DIEGO - You'll be hard pressed to find more dedicated Aztec fans than Bette Boucher, 81, and Leila McCoy, 74.

The two haven't missed a home basketball game in years and have become fixtures in the student section. But it's so much more than a sport to them.

"Well it saved me, and I don't hesitate to say that," said McCoy.

McCoy told FOX 5 she has suffered from depression ever since she lost her son in a car accident years back. Nothing seemed to pull her out of the hole she had fallen into until Aztec basketball. Several years after she began attending Aztec games, she realized she found her groove.

Together, they have cheered the Aztecs on through thick and thin.

McCoy and Boucher continually emphasize the admiration they have for the culture SDSU students bring and the caliber of character they've witnessed in the players and players' families.

Both are headed to Vegas for the championship this weekend and are bringing high expectations with them.

"I was feeling so good, I invited Bette and said you may not like this because it's loud and noisy and I think she likes it!" said McCoy.

"We have so many messages, I think," McCoy reflected. "The age thing, bridging the gap, providing kids and players that don't have family here with the stability of what we bring to the crowd."

"We are going to show the world that the Mountain West is quite a league," McCoy said.