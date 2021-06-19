DeChambeau within reach of second straight U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau’s bid to repeat as U.S. Open champion nearly derailed in an opening round filled with wild drives and shoddy irons.

The brawny golf ball bruiser gathered himself late in that round, used a dreamy swing thought to play better in the next and went the right direction on moving day when several big-name players got it wrong.

How about that, Brooksy? DeChambeau carded his first bogey-free round in a major championship on Saturday, shooting a 3-under 68 at Torrey Pines to move within two shots of the lead heading into the final round.

Now he has a chance at the ultimate silencer in his on-going feud with Brooks Koepka: joining him in the back-to-back U.S. Open club