DeChambeau balloons on second nine at U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau watches his putt miss the cup on the 13th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau went from leading the U.S. Open to an afterthought in a span of nine holes. He wasn’t the only player to wilt under the pressure at Torrey Pines.

A packed leaderboard early in the final round turned into a showdown between Jon Rahm and Luis Oosthuizen as one player after another fell off in the brutal setup at Torrey Pines.

DeChambeau had the quickest fall from contention.

The reigning U.S. Open champion moved into the lead when his tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole stopped an inch from the hole for an easy birdie. He was 5 under and had a one-shot lead over Oosthuizen.