Ryan Newman awake and speaking after Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A day after one of the worst crashes in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 history, Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors and family, according to a tweet from his racing team, Roush Fenway.

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

Newman, 42, had taken the lead in the final lap of Daytona 500 on Monday evening when driver Ryan Blaney hit his bumper, causing Newman to spin into the outside wall. Newman’s car bounced off the wall, flipped into the air and dropped back down in front of the car driven by Corey LaJoie.

Unable to avoid him, LaJoie hit Newman’s car, causing the car to go airborne again, up and over LaJoie’s car, eventually landing upside down. Newman’s car skidded on its roof in a shower of flames and sparks across the finish line before coming to rest on the track’s apron.

Rescue crews had to cut the car’s roof off to extricate Newman, who was rushed to the hospital.

Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center, where he was first admitted in serious condition.

Roush Fenway said they will continue to give updates on Newman’s condition.

Denny Hamlin was named winner Monday, marking his third career win. This was the 62nd running of the race.